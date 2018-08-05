Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 5, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 8 2 .800
Helena (Brewers) 6 4 .600 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 5 .500 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 9 .100 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 7 3 .700
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 4 .636 ½
Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 5 .500 2
Orem (Angels) 1 8 .111

Saturday’s Games

Orem 15, Ogden 12, 12 innings

Billings 7, Helena 4

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

Idaho Falls 4, Grand Junction 3

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

