Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 8 2 .800 — Helena (Brewers) 6 4 .600 2 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 5 .500 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 9 .100 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 7 3 .700 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 4 .636 ½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 5 .500 2 Orem (Angels) 1 8 .111 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Orem 15, Ogden 12, 12 innings

Billings 7, Helena 4

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 4, Grand Junction 3

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.