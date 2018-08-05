Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 9 2 .818 — Helena (Brewers) 6 5 .545 3 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 5 .500 3½ Great Falls (White Sox) 1 9 .100 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 4 .667 — Ogden (Dodgers) 7 4 .636 ½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 6 .455 2½ Orem (Angels) 2 8 .200 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 6, Helena 5

Grand Junction 5, Idaho Falls 1

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

