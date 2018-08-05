Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
Billings 6, Helena 5
Grand Junction 5, Idaho Falls 1
Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
