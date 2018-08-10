Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 10, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 10 2 .833
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 6 .500 4
Helena (Brewers) 6 6 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 2 10 .167 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 4 .692
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 5 .615 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 7 .417
Orem (Angels) 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Ogden at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

