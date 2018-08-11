Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|2
|10
|.167
|8½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Orem (Angels)
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
___
Grand Junction 11, Helena 5
Great Falls 12, Idaho Falls 7
Billings 4, Ogden 3
Missoula 6, Orem 4
Ogden at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Helena at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
