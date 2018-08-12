Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 12 3 .800 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571 3½ Helena (Brewers) 7 7 .500 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 3 11 .214 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 5 .667 — Ogden (Dodgers) 9 7 .563 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 8 .429 3½ Orem (Angels) 3 11 .214 6½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ogden 15, Billings 11

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

