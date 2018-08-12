Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 12 3 .800 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 6 .600 3 Helena (Brewers) 8 7 .533 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 3 12 .200 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 6 .625 — Ogden (Dodgers) 9 7 .563 1 Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 8 .467 2½ Orem (Angels) 3 12 .200 6½

Sunday’s Games

Ogden 15, Billings 11

Idaho Falls 13, Great Falls 4

Missoula 9, Orem 6

Helena 5, Grand Junction 0

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

