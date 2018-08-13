Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|3
|12
|.200
|6½
___
Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
