The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

August 13, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 12 3 .800
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 6 .600 3
Helena (Brewers) 8 7 .533 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 12 .200 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 6 .625
Ogden (Dodgers) 9 7 .563 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 8 .467
Orem (Angels) 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

