Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 13 4 .765 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 7 .588 3 Helena (Brewers) 10 7 .588 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 4 12 .250 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 7 .611 — Ogden (Dodgers) 9 8 .529 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 9 .471 2½ Orem (Angels) 3 14 .176 7½

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction 11, Missoula 4

Ogden 10, Great Falls 5

Helena 4, Orem 3

Billings 6, Idaho Falls 4

Wednesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

