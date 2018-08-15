Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 13 4 .765 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 7 .588 3 Helena (Brewers) 10 7 .588 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 4 13 .235 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 7 .611 — Ogden (Dodgers) 10 8 .556 1 Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 9 .471 2½ Orem (Angels) 3 14 .176 7½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.