Pioneer League

August 17, 2018 10:04 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 13 5 .722
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 8 .556 3
Helena (Brewers) 10 8 .556 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 14 .222 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 7 .632
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 8 .579 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 9 .500
Orem (Angels) 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

