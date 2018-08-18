Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Helena (Brewers)
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|14
|.222
|7½
___
Billings 6, Ogden 3
Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem 7, Missoula 3
Great Falls 3, Idaho Falls 2, 10 innings
Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
