Pioneer League

August 18, 2018 2:33 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 14 5 .737
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 4
Helena (Brewers) 10 9 .526 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 14 .263 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 7 .650
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 9 .550 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 10 .474
Orem (Angels) 5 14 .263

___

Friday’s Games

Billings 6, Ogden 3

Grand Junction 8, Helena 7, 11 innings

Orem 7, Missoula 3

Great Falls 3, Idaho Falls 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

