Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 14 5 .737 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 4 Helena (Brewers) 10 9 .526 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 5 14 .263 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 7 .650 — Ogden (Dodgers) 11 9 .550 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 10 .474 3½ Orem (Angels) 5 14 .263 7½

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 6, Ogden 4

Helena 8, Grand Junction 1

Missoula 7, Orem 4

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 5

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.