Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 19, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550
Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 15 .286 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636
Ogden (Dodgers) 12 10 .545 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 11 .476
Orem (Angels) 5 15 .250 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction 6, Helena 1

Great Falls 8, Idaho Falls 5

Ogden 8, Billings 7, 12 innings

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence