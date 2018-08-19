Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 19, 2018 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3
Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 15 .286 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636
Ogden (Dodgers) 12 10 .545 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 11 .476
Orem (Angels) 5 16 .238

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction 6, Helena 1

Great Falls 8, Idaho Falls 5

Ogden 8, Billings 7, 12 innings

Missoula 8, Orem 0

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

