Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|16
|.238
|8½
___
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, ppd.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
