The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

August 21, 2018 1:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3
Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 15 .286 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636
Ogden (Dodgers) 12 10 .545 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 11 .476
Orem (Angels) 5 16 .238

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden 9, Great Falls 8

Grand Junction at Missoula, ppd.

Idaho Falls 7, Billings 4

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Helena, 8:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

