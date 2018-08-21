Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 15 7 .682 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 2½ Helena (Brewers) 12 10 .545 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 6 16 .273 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636 — Ogden (Dodgers) 13 10 .565 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 11 .500 3 Orem (Angels) 5 17 .227 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Helena 4, Orem 1

Advertisement

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.