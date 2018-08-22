Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 22, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 7 .682
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 9 .591 2
Helena (Brewers) 12 11 .522
Great Falls (White Sox) 7 16 .304
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 9 .609
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 11 .542
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 11 .500
Orem (Angels) 6 17 .261 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula 2, Grand Junction 1

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Helena 4, Orem 1

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Great Falls 14, Ogden 5

Orem 6, Helena 0

Billings 5, Idaho Falls 4

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries