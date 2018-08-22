Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 7 .696
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 3
Helena (Brewers) 12 11 .522 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 7 16 .304 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 9 .625
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 11 .542 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 12 .478
Orem (Angels) 6 17 .261

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

