Pioneer League

August 23, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 8 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 10 .583 2
Helena (Brewers) 12 12 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 16 .333 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 10 .600
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 12 .520 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 12 .500
Orem (Angels) 7 17 .292

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 3, Ogden 1

Missoula 12, Grand Junction 4

Orem 8, Helena 6

Idaho Falls 5, Billings 3

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

