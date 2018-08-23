Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Helena (Brewers)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|17
|.292
|7½
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.
