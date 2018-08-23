Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 16 8 .667 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 10 .583 2 Helena (Brewers) 12 12 .500 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 8 16 .333 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 10 .600 — Ogden (Dodgers) 13 12 .520 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 12 .500 2½ Orem (Angels) 7 17 .292 7½

___

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.