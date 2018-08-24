Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 16 9 .640 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 11 .560 2 Helena (Brewers) 13 12 .520 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 8 17 .320 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 10 .615 — Ogden (Dodgers) 14 12 .538 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 12 .520 2½ Orem (Angels) 7 18 .280 8½

___

Thursday’s Games

Ogden 8, Great Falls 7

Helena 5, Orem 4, 11 innings

Grand Junction 10, Missoula 7

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 2, Billings 1

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.