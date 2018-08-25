Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Helena (Brewers)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|17
|.320
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|19
|.269
|9
___
Billings 3, Helena 2
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
