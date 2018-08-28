Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pioneer League

August 28, 2018 10:04 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 18 10 .643
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556
Helena (Brewers) 14 14 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 18 .333
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 17 12 .586
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 12 .586
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 13 .536
Orem (Angels) 7 21 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

