Pioneer League

August 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 19 10 .655
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 13 .536
Helena (Brewers) 14 15 .483 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 18 .357
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 12 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 12 .600
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 14 .517
Orem (Angels) 7 22 .241 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

