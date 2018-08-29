Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 19 10 .655 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 13 .536 3½ Helena (Brewers) 14 15 .483 5 Great Falls (White Sox) 10 18 .357 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 18 12 .600 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 12 .600 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 14 .517 2½ Orem (Angels) 7 22 .241 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.