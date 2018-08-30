Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 19 11 .633 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 13 .552 2½ Helena (Brewers) 15 15 .500 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 10 19 .345 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 18 13 .581 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 13 .581 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533 1½ Orem (Angels) 8 22 .267 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls 15, Ogden 6

Orem 8, Grand Junction 7

Helena 6, Great Falls 2

Missoula 6, Billings 5, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

