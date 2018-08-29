Pirates 2, Cardinals 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.057
|a-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Newman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Adams 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Munoz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|d-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
a-grounded out for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Leone in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kela in the 9th. d-grounded out for Martinez in the 9th.
E_Moran (9), DeJong (10), Munoz (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 9. 2B_Frazier (15), Mercer (27), Molina (19), DeJong (18), Munoz (13). RBIs_Marte (59), Polanco (74). S_Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco, Dickerson, Bell 2, Moran); St. Louis 6 (DeJong 3, Garcia, Adams, Garcia). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 11; St. Louis 0 for 9.
GIDP_Moran, Mercer, Molina.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); St. Louis 2 (Mikolas, DeJong, Adams), (Munoz, Garcia, Adams).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 11-9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|92
|3.30
|Santana, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.49
|Kela, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.72
|Vazquez, S, 28-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.57
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 13-4
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.96
|Shreve
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.88
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.60
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.86
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.28
HBP_Santana (Munoz).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:12. A_33,448 (45,538).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.