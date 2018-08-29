Listen Live Sports

Pirates 2, Cardinals 0

August 29, 2018 11:38 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .274
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .281
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248
Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .057
a-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Newman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Totals 35 2 10 2 1 7
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .274
Adams 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .309
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Munoz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
d-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Totals 32 0 5 0 3 10
Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 10 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 2

a-grounded out for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Leone in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kela in the 9th. d-grounded out for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Moran (9), DeJong (10), Munoz (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 9. 2B_Frazier (15), Mercer (27), Molina (19), DeJong (18), Munoz (13). RBIs_Marte (59), Polanco (74). S_Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco, Dickerson, Bell 2, Moran); St. Louis 6 (DeJong 3, Garcia, Adams, Garcia). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 11; St. Louis 0 for 9.

GIDP_Moran, Mercer, Molina.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); St. Louis 2 (Mikolas, DeJong, Adams), (Munoz, Garcia, Adams).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 11-9 6 3 0 0 3 8 92 3.30
Santana, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.49
Kela, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.72
Vazquez, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.57
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 13-4 5 8 2 2 1 5 93 2.96
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.88
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.60
Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.86
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.28

HBP_Santana (Munoz).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:12. A_33,448 (45,538).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

