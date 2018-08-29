Pirates 2, Cardinals 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .281 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .057 a-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Newman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 35 2 10 2 1 7

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .274 Adams 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Martinez rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .309 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Munoz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 d-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Totals 32 0 5 0 3 10

Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 10 1 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 2

a-grounded out for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Leone in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kela in the 9th. d-grounded out for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Moran (9), DeJong (10), Munoz (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 9. 2B_Frazier (15), Mercer (27), Molina (19), DeJong (18), Munoz (13). RBIs_Marte (59), Polanco (74). S_Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco, Dickerson, Bell 2, Moran); St. Louis 6 (DeJong 3, Garcia, Adams, Garcia). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 11; St. Louis 0 for 9.

GIDP_Moran, Mercer, Molina.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); St. Louis 2 (Mikolas, DeJong, Adams), (Munoz, Garcia, Adams).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 11-9 6 3 0 0 3 8 92 3.30 Santana, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.49 Kela, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.72 Vazquez, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.57 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 13-4 5 8 2 2 1 5 93 2.96 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.88 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.60 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.86 Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.28

HBP_Santana (Munoz).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:12. A_33,448 (45,538).

