Pirates 9, Brewers 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Cervelli c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|1-Hechavarria pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Moran 3b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Newman ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|a-Frazier ph-lf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|6
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Shaw 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Thames rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Perez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Schoop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|233—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
a-walked for Taillon in the 7th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-singled, advanced to 2nd for Santana in the 9th.
1-ran for Harrison in the 8th.
E_Cain (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Marte (22), Cervelli (12), Harrison (11), Moran 2 (15), Moustakas (27). 3B_Polanco (6). HR_Frazier (6), off Williams; Yelich (23), off Taillon. RBIs_Polanco 2 (72), Harrison (33), Moran (47), Frazier 3 (23), Rodriguez (19), Yelich (67). CS_Marte (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Cervelli, Dickerson, Taillon 2, Frazier); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 16; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 10-9
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|108
|3.49
|Santana, H, 17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.54
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.77
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 13-5
|6
|8
|3
|3
|4
|7
|100
|3.61
|Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.20
|Williams
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|4.34
|Albers
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|6.82
Chacin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2. WP_Albers.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:01. A_40,622 (41,900).
