Pirates 9, Brewers 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Polanco rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .248 Cervelli c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .261 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .168 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258 1-Hechavarria pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .257 Moran 3b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .275 Newman ss-2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067 a-Frazier ph-lf 2 2 1 3 1 0 .278 Totals 39 9 14 8 6 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .311 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Shaw 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .248 Thames rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Perez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 1 6 1 0 11

Pittsburgh 000 100 233—9 14 0 Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 6 1

a-walked for Taillon in the 7th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-singled, advanced to 2nd for Santana in the 9th.

1-ran for Harrison in the 8th.

E_Cain (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Marte (22), Cervelli (12), Harrison (11), Moran 2 (15), Moustakas (27). 3B_Polanco (6). HR_Frazier (6), off Williams; Yelich (23), off Taillon. RBIs_Polanco 2 (72), Harrison (33), Moran (47), Frazier 3 (23), Rodriguez (19), Yelich (67). CS_Marte (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Cervelli, Dickerson, Taillon 2, Frazier); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 16; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 10-9 6 5 1 1 0 8 108 3.49 Santana, H, 17 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.54 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.77 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 13-5 6 8 3 3 4 7 100 3.61 Jennings 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.20 Williams 1 2 3 3 1 0 22 4.34 Albers 1 3 3 3 1 2 27 6.82

Chacin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2. WP_Albers.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:01. A_40,622 (41,900).

