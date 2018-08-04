Listen Live Sports

Pirates left fielder Dickerson activated from disabled list

August 4, 2018 4:50 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated left fielder Corey Dickerson from the 10-day disabled list.

Dickerson, who is second in the NL in hitting, has been out since July 25 with a strained left hamstring.

Dickerson goes into Saturday night’s game with the St. Louis Cardinals with a .318 batting average, three points behind league leader Christian Yelich of Milwaukee. Dickerson also has 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 91 games.

“I’ve been working through it and got to a place where I can go out there with confidence that I can help the team win,” Dickerson said.

Infielder/outfielder Christopher Bostick was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

