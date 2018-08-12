Listen Live Sports

Plum scores 20 points, Aces beat Fever to snap 5-game skid

August 12, 2018 12:32 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces never trailed in snapping a five-game losing streak with a 92-74 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and eight rebounds and Kayla McBride had 18 points for the Aces (13-18). Plum had a pair of 3-pointers in her fourth 20-point game in the last five games.

The Aces narrowed their margin to 1 1/2 games behind eight-place Dallas for the last WNBA playoffs spot.

Erica Wheeler had 13 points, and Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell added 11 points each for the Fever (5-26).

The Aces pulled away for good with a 16-4 run to lead 71-52 on Kayla McBride’s driving layup late in the third quarter.

Las Vegas jumped to a 20-6 lead to start the game. Indiana closed to 26-22 but got no closer.

