Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-108
|New
|York
|-102
|Chicago
|-125
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at ATLANTA
|-171
|Miami
|+159
|at ST. LOUIS
|-133
|Colorado
|+123
|at Los Angeles
|-160
|Milwaukee
|+150
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-264
|Baltimore
|+234
|Cleveland
|-170
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+158
|at OAKLAND
|-138
|Toronto
|+128
|Houston
|-143
|at
|SEATTLE
|+133
|at TAMPA BAY
|-105
|Los
|Angeles
|-105
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|Kansas
|City
|+115
|at NEW YORK
|-264
|Baltimore
|+234
|Cleveland
|-170
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+158
|Interleague
|Cincinnati
|-106
|at
|DETROIT
|-104
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2½
|(33)
|Chicago
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
