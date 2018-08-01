Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -108 New York -102 Chicago -125 at PITTSBURGH +115 at ATLANTA -171 Miami +159 at ST. LOUIS -133 Colorado +123 at Los Angeles -160 Milwaukee +150 American League at NEW YORK -264 Baltimore +234 Cleveland -170 at MINNESOTA +158 at OAKLAND -138 Toronto +128 Houston -143 at SEATTLE +133 at TAMPA BAY -105 Los Angeles -105 at CHICAGO -125 Kansas City +115 at NEW YORK -264 Baltimore +234 Cleveland -170 at MINNESOTA +158 Interleague Cincinnati -106 at DETROIT -104 NFL Thursday – Hall of Fame Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 1 2½ (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.