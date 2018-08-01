Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

August 1, 2018 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -148 Colorado +138
at PHILADELPHIA -175 Miami +163
at WASHINGTON -275 Cincinnati +245
Atlanta -163 at NEW YORK +153
at CHICAGO -188 San Diego +173
at Los Angeles -197 Milwaukee +182
at ARIZONA -169 San Francisco +159
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Los Angeles OFF
at CHICAGO -128 Kansas City +118
at BOSTON -116 New York +106
at TEXAS -138 Baltimore +128
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

