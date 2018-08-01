Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|Colorado
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-175
|Miami
|+163
|at WASHINGTON
|-275
|Cincinnati
|+245
|Atlanta
|-163
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+153
|at CHICAGO
|-188
|San
|Diego
|+173
|at Los Angeles
|-197
|Milwaukee
|+182
|at ARIZONA
|-169
|San
|Francisco
|+159
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-128
|Kansas
|City
|+118
|at BOSTON
|-116
|New
|York
|+106
|at TEXAS
|-138
|Baltimore
|+128
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2½
|(33)
|Chicago
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.