Pregame.com Line

August 2, 2018 11:41 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -144 Colorado +134
at PHILADELPHIA -183 Miami +168
at WASHINGTON -268 Cincinnati +238
Atlanta -150 at NEW YORK +140
at CHICAGO -162 San Diego +152
at Los Angeles -190 Milwaukee +175
at ARIZONA -162 San Francisco +152
American League
at TAMPA BAY -132 Los Angeles +122
at CHICAGO -134 Kansas City +124
at BOSTON -108 New York -102
at TEXAS -150 Baltimore +140
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 (33) Chicago

