Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-144
|Colorado
|+134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-183
|Miami
|+168
|at WASHINGTON
|-268
|Cincinnati
|+238
|Atlanta
|-150
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+140
|at CHICAGO
|-162
|San
|Diego
|+152
|at Los Angeles
|-190
|Milwaukee
|+175
|at ARIZONA
|-162
|San
|Francisco
|+152
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-132
|Los
|Angeles
|+122
|at CHICAGO
|-134
|Kansas
|City
|+124
|at BOSTON
|-108
|New
|York
|-102
|at TEXAS
|-150
|Baltimore
|+140
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2½
|(33)
|Chicago
