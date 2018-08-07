Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-119
|Pittsburgh
|+109
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|Philadelphia
|+138
|at WASHINGTON
|-113
|Atlanta
|+103
|St. Louis
|-138
|at
|MIAMI
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-187
|San
|Diego+172
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-130
|at
|TEXAS
|+120
|at LOS ANGELES
|-150
|Detroit
|+140
|Boston
|-150
|at
|TORONTO
|+140
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Minnesota
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|New York
|-270
|at
|CHICAGO
|+240
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-220
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+200
|LA Dodgers
|-159
|at
|OAKLAND
|+149
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|1
|2½
|(34)
|Carolina
|at CINCINNATI
|PK
|2½
|(36)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|1½
|1½
|(34½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|2
|(34½)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|3
|(35)
|Pittsburgh
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|2½
|(34½)
|New
|Orleans
|at BALTIMORE
|1
|3
|(36)
|LA
|Rams
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|3½
|(37)
|Washington
|at GREEN BAY
|PK
|PK
|(35)
|Tennessee
|at KANSAS CITY
|2½
|2½
|(34)
|Houston
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|3½
|(35)
|Dallas
|at SEATTLE
|2½
|3
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NY JETS
|1
|2½
|(35)
|Atlanta
|at OAKLAND
|3
|3
|(36)
|Detroit
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|1
|PK
|(34½)
|Minnesota
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|2½
|(36)
|LA
|Chargers
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
