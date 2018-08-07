Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK OFF Cincinnati OFF at COLORADO -119 Pittsburgh +109 at ARIZONA -148 Philadelphia +138 at WASHINGTON -113 Atlanta +103 St. Louis -138 at MIAMI +128 at MILWAUKEE -187 San Diego+172 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -130 at TEXAS +120 at LOS ANGELES -150 Detroit +140 Boston -150 at TORONTO +140 at CLEVELAND -200 Minnesota +180 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF New York -270 at CHICAGO +240 Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -220 at KANSAS CITY +200 LA Dodgers -159 at OAKLAND +149 NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 1 2½ (34) Carolina at CINCINNATI PK 2½ (36) Chicago at MIAMI 1½ 1½ (34½) Tampa Bay at NY GIANTS 3 2 (34½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 3 3 (35) Pittsburgh at JACKSONVILLE 3 2½ (34½) New Orleans at BALTIMORE 1 3 (36) LA Rams at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 3½ (37) Washington at GREEN BAY PK PK (35) Tennessee at KANSAS CITY 2½ 2½ (34) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3½ (35) Dallas at SEATTLE 2½ 3 (34½) Indianapolis

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NY JETS 1 2½ (35) Atlanta at OAKLAND 3 3 (36) Detroit Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 1 PK (34½) Minnesota at ARIZONA 2½ 2½ (36) LA Chargers

