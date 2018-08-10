Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 10, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -128 Washington +118
Arizona -138 at CINCINNATI +128
at ATLANTA -105 Milwaukee -105
at MIAMI -105 New York -105
Los Angeles -121 at COLORADO +111
Philadelphia -188 at SAN DIEGO +173
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -222 Texas +202
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Minnesota -133 at DETROIT +123
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
Cleveland -235 at CHICAGO +215
at HOUSTON -195 Seattle +180
at LOS ANGELES OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -144 at KANSAS CITY +134
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 1 PK (35½) Minnesota
at ARIZONA (36½) LA Chargers

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington