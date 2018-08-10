Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-128
|Washington
|+118
|Arizona
|-138
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at MIAMI
|-105
|New
|York
|-105
|Los Angeles
|-121
|at
|COLORADO
|+111
|Philadelphia
|-188
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+173
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-222
|Texas
|+202
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-133
|at
|DETROIT
|+123
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-235
|at
|CHICAGO
|+215
|at HOUSTON
|-195
|Seattle
|+180
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-144
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+134
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|1
|PK
|(35½)
|Minnesota
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|2½
|(36½)
|LA
|Chargers
