Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-157
|at
|MIAMI
|+147
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|at ATLANTA
|-117
|Milwaukee
|+107
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-115
|Pittsburgh
|+105
|Washington
|-141
|at
|CHICAGO
|+131
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-210
|Texas
|+190
|Boston
|-335
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+305
|at TORONTO
|-121
|Tampa
|Bay
|+111
|at DETROIT
|-115
|Minnesota
|+105
|Cleveland
|-255
|at
|CHICAGO
|+225
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Oakland
|-107
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|-103
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-163
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+153
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
