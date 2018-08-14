Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-136
|Milwaukee
|+126
|at ATLANTA
|-193
|Miami
|+178
|Washington
|-113
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+103
|at Los Angeles
|-190
|San
|Francisco
|+175
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-220
|Tampa
|Bay
|+200
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Chicago
|+116
|Toronto
|-132
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+122
|Seattle
|-127
|at
|OAKLAND
|+117
|Interleague
|Boston
|-125
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|at BALTIMORE
|-113
|NY
|Mets
|+103
|Cleveland
|-223
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+203
|Arizona
|-168
|at
|TEXAS
|+158
|Pittsburgh
|-118
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-207
|Colorado
|+187
|at SAN DIEGO
|-105
|LA
|Angels
|-105
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1
|3
|(43)
|Philadelphia
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|2½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|at GREEN BAY
|2½
|3½
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
|Friday
|at DETROIT
|3
|3
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|3
|(40)
|Kansas
|City
|at CAROLINA
|2
|3½
|(43)
|Miami
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|3½
|(38½)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(42½)
|Arizona
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|4½
|(40)
|Jacksonville
|at LA RAMS
|3
|3
|(39)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|3½
|3
|(41)
|Cincinnati
|at HOUSTON
|1½
|2½
|(41)
|San
|Francisco
|at TENNESSEE
|2½
|3
|(41)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at DENVER
|2½
|3
|(41)
|Chicago
|at LA CHARGERS
|1½
|3
|(41)
|Seattle
|Monday
|National Championship Game
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|PK
|1
|(41)
|Baltimore
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.