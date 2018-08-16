Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 16, 2018 5:43 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -157 New York +147
at WASHINGTON -375 Miami +345
Chicago -127 at PITTSBURGH +117
San Francisco -107 at CINCINNATI -103
at ATLANTA -128 Colorado +118
at ST. LOUIS -129 Milwaukee +119
Arizona -125 at SAN DIEGO +115
American League
at NEW YORK -171 Toronto +159
at CLEVELAND -360 Baltimore +330
at BOSTON -173 Tampa Bay +161
at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF
at MINNESOTA -167 Detroit +157
at CHICAGO -120 Kansas City +110
Houston -137 at OAKLAND +127
Interleague
LA Dodgers -127 at SEATTLE +117
NFL
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 3 3 (40½) NY Giants
at ATLANTA 1 (39½) Kansas City
at CAROLINA 2 3 (43) Miami
at CLEVELAND 4 3 (40½) Buffalo
at NEW ORLEANS (41) Arizona
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 3 4 (40) Jacksonville
at LA RAMS 3 (38½) Oakland
at DALLAS 3 (41) Cincinnati
at HOUSTON (41) San Francisco
at TENNESSEE 3 (41) Tampa Bay
at DENVER 3 (40½) Chicago
at LA CHARGERS 3 (39½) Seattle
Monday
National Championship Game
at INDIANAPOLIS PK 1 (41) Baltimore

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

