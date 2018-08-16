Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -157 New York +147 at WASHINGTON -375 Miami +345 Chicago -127 at PITTSBURGH +117 San Francisco -107 at CINCINNATI -103 at ATLANTA -128 Colorado +118 at ST. LOUIS -129 Milwaukee +119 Arizona -125 at SAN DIEGO +115 American League at NEW YORK -171 Toronto +159 at CLEVELAND -360 Baltimore +330 at BOSTON -173 Tampa Bay +161 at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF at MINNESOTA -167 Detroit +157 at CHICAGO -120 Kansas City +110 Houston -137 at OAKLAND +127 Interleague LA Dodgers -127 at SEATTLE +117 NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3 3 (40½) NY Giants at ATLANTA 2½ 1 (39½) Kansas City at CAROLINA 2 3 (43) Miami at CLEVELAND 4 3 (40½) Buffalo at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (41) Arizona Saturday at MINNESOTA 3 4 (40) Jacksonville at LA RAMS 3 2½ (38½) Oakland at DALLAS 3½ 3 (41) Cincinnati at HOUSTON 1½ 2½ (41) San Francisco at TENNESSEE 2½ 3 (41) Tampa Bay at DENVER 2½ 3 (40½) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 1½ 3 (39½) Seattle Monday National Championship Game at INDIANAPOLIS PK 1 (41) Baltimore

