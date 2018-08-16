Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-157
|New
|York
|+147
|at WASHINGTON
|-375
|Miami
|+345
|Chicago
|-127
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+117
|San Francisco
|-107
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-103
|at ATLANTA
|-128
|Colorado
|+118
|at ST. LOUIS
|-129
|Milwaukee
|+119
|Arizona
|-125
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+115
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-171
|Toronto
|+159
|at CLEVELAND
|-360
|Baltimore
|+330
|at BOSTON
|-173
|Tampa
|Bay
|+161
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-167
|Detroit
|+157
|at CHICAGO
|-120
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|Houston
|-137
|at
|OAKLAND
|+127
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-127
|at
|SEATTLE
|+117
|NFL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3
|3
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|1
|(39½)
|Kansas
|City
|at CAROLINA
|2
|3
|(43)
|Miami
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|3
|(40½)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3½
|(41)
|Arizona
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|4
|(40)
|Jacksonville
|at LA RAMS
|3
|2½
|(38½)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|3½
|3
|(41)
|Cincinnati
|at HOUSTON
|1½
|2½
|(41)
|San
|Francisco
|at TENNESSEE
|2½
|3
|(41)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at DENVER
|2½
|3
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at LA CHARGERS
|1½
|3
|(39½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|National Championship Game
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|PK
|1
|(41)
|Baltimore
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
