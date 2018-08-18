Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|at PITTSBURGH
|-117
|Chicago
|+107
|at WASHINGTON
|-220
|Miami
|+200
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Colorado
|+115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-116
|Milwaukee
|+106
|Arizona
|-185
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+170
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-180
|New
|York
|+165
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-230
|Toronto
|+210
|at CLEVELAND
|-270
|Baltimore
|+240
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-141
|Kansas
|City
|+131
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|Houston
|-145
|at
|OAKLAND
|+135
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|NFL
|Monday
|National Championship Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|PK
|PK
|(43)
|Baltimore
