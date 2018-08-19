Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -117 Atlanta +107
at NEW YORK -122 San Francisco +112
at MILWAUKEE -185 Cincinnati +170
at Los Angeles -156 St. Louis +146
American League
at TORONTO -163 Baltimore +153
at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF
at BOSTON -108 Cleveland -102
at MINNESOTA -159 Chicago +149
at OAKLAND OFF Texas OFF
Houston -171 at SEATTLE +159
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 4 (46) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 14 (58) Hawaii
NFL
Monday
National Championship Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANAPOLIS PK PK (43) Baltimore

