Pregame.com Line

August 20, 2018 11:26 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -125 Atlanta +115
at NEW YORK -116 San Francisco +106
at MILWAUKEE -210 Cincinnati +190
at Los Angeles -175 St. Louis +163
American League
at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163
at TAMPA BAY -172 Kansas City +160
at BOSTON -105 Cleveland -105
at MINNESOTA -160 Chicago +150
at OAKLAND -195 Texas +180
Houston -171 at SEATTLE +159
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 4 (46) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 14 (58) Hawaii
NFL
Monday
National Championship Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore PK 2 (43) at INDIANAPOLIS

