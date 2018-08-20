Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

August 20, 2018 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -115 Atlanta +105
at WASHINGTON -138 Philadelphia +128
at NEW YORK OFF San Francisco OFF
at MILWAUKEE -179 Cincinnati +167
at COLORADO -177 San Diego +165
at Los Angeles -157 St. Louis +147
American League
at TORONTO -150 Baltimore +140
at BOSTON -144 Cleveland +134
at TAMPA BAY -235 Kansas City +215
at MINNESOTA -135 Chicago +125
at OAKLAND OFF Texas OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -170 at DETROIT +158
NY Yankees -225 at MIAMI +205
at ARIZONA -182 LA Angels +167
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 (46) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 14 (58) Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND +2 4 (42) Philadelphia
Friday
at NY JETS PK (42) NY Giants
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver
at CAROLINA PK (46) New England
at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45) Detroit
at MINNESOTA (39½) Seattle
at OAKLAND 7 (41½) Green Bay
Saturday
at CHICAGO 1 2 (47½) Kansas City
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee
at LA RAMS 3 (42½) Houston
at INDIANAPOLIS OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco
at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta
at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Baltimore
at LA CHARGERS (43½) New Orleans
Sunday
at BUFFALO (41½) Cincinnati
at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

