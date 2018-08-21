Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

August 21, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -116 at PITTSBURGH +106
at WASHINGTON -133 Philadelphia +123
at NEW YORK -105 San Francisco -105
at MILWAUKEE -186 Cincinnati +171
at COLORADO -179 San Diego +167
at Los Angeles -172 St. Louis +160
American League
at TORONTO -140 Baltimore +130
at BOSTON -141 Cleveland +131
at TAMPA BAY -255 Kansas City +225
at MINNESOTA -114 Chicago +104
at OAKLAND -190 Texas +175
Houston -125 at SEATTLE +115
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -190 at DETROIT +175
NY Yankees -215 at MIAMI +195
at ARIZONA -198 LA Angels +183
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 (46) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 14 (57½) Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND +2 4 (41½) Philadelphia
Friday
at NY JETS PK (42) NY Giants
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver
at CAROLINA PK (46) New England
at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45½) Detroit
at MINNESOTA (39½) Seattle
at OAKLAND 7 (41) Green Bay
Saturday
at CHICAGO 1 2 (48) Kansas City
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee
at LA RAMS 3 (42½) Houston
at INDIANAPOLIS (42½) San Francisco
at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta
at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Baltimore
at LA CHARGERS (43½) New Orleans
Sunday
at BUFFALO 1 (41½) Cincinnati
at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

