Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-116
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+106
|at WASHINGTON
|-133
|Philadelphia
|+123
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-186
|Cincinnati
|+171
|at COLORADO
|-179
|San
|Diego
|+167
|at Los Angeles
|-172
|St.
|Louis
|+160
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-140
|Baltimore
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-141
|Cleveland
|+131
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Kansas
|City
|+225
|at MINNESOTA
|-114
|Chicago
|+104
|at OAKLAND
|-190
|Texas
|+175
|Houston
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
|Interleague
|Chicago Cubs
|-190
|at
|DETROIT
|+175
|NY Yankees
|-215
|at
|MIAMI
|+195
|at ARIZONA
|-198
|LA
|Angels
|+183
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|3½
|(46)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|14
|(57½)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|+2
|4
|(41½)
|Philadelphia
|Friday
|at NY JETS
|PK
|2½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Denver
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|PK
|(46)
|New
|England
|at TAMPA BAY
|PK
|3
|(45½)
|Detroit
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Seattle
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|7
|(41)
|Green
|Bay
|Saturday
|at CHICAGO
|1
|2
|(48)
|Kansas
|City
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(45½)
|Tennessee
|at LA RAMS
|2½
|3
|(42½)
|Houston
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|1½
|(42½)
|San
|Francisco
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1
|3
|(40)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Baltimore
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|1½
|1
|(41½)
|Cincinnati
|at DALLAS
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Arizona
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.