Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-257
|Cincinnati
|+227
|Atlanta
|-108
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at WASHINGTON
|-166
|Philadelphia
|+156
|at NEW YORK
|-159
|San
|Francisco
|+149
|at COLORADO
|-225
|San
|Diego
|+205
|at Los Angeles
|-155
|St.
|Louis
|+145
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Baltimore
|+158
|at CHICAGO
|-110
|Minnesota
|+100
|at OAKLAND
|-151
|Texas
|+141
|Houston
|-158
|at
|SEATTLE
|+148
|at TAMPA BAY
|-186
|Kansas
|City
|+171
|Cleveland
|-110
|at
|BOSTON
|+100
|Interleague
|NY Yankees
|-168
|at
|MIAMI
|+158
|Chicago Cubs
|-177
|at
|DETROIT
|+165
|at ARIZONA
|-186
|LA
|Angels
|+171
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|3½
|(46½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|13½
|(57½)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|+2
|3
|(41)
|Philadelphia
|Friday
|at NY JETS
|PK
|2½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Denver
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|1
|(46)
|New
|England
|at TAMPA BAY
|PK
|3
|(45½)
|Detroit
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Seattle
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|7
|(41)
|Green
|Bay
|Saturday
|at CHICAGO
|1
|2
|(47½)
|Kansas
|City
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(45½)
|Tennessee
|at LA RAMS
|2½
|3
|(42½)
|Houston
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|PK
|(43½)
|San
|Francisco
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1
|3
|(40)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|PK
|PK
|(41½)
|Baltimore
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|1½
|1
|(41½)
|Cincinnati
|at DALLAS
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Arizona
