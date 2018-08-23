Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO OFF Cincinnati OFF Washington -144 at NEW YORK +134 Atlanta -180 at MIAMI +165 at MILWAUKEE -127 Pittsburgh +117 at COLORADO -105 St. Louis -105 at Los Angeles -234 San Diego +214 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -174 at BALTIMORE +162 at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF at DETROIT -137 Chicago +127 Oakland -137 at MINNESOTA +127 Cleveland -210 at KANSAS CITY +190 Houston -149 at LOS ANGELES +139 Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -118 at TORONTO +108 at ARIZONA -164 Seattle +154 at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Texas +144 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming +1 3½ (45) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO ST 14 13½ (56½) Hawaii NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NY JETS PK 2½ (41½) NY Giants at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver at CAROLINA 2½ PK (45½) New England at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45) Detroit at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (39½) Seattle at OAKLAND 2½ 6½ (41) Green Bay

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 1 2 (46½) Kansas City at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45) Tennessee Houston +2½ 1 (42½) at LA RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ PK (43½) San Francisco at JACKSONVILLE 1 3½ (40) Atlanta at MIAMI PK PK (41½) Baltimore at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (43½) New Orleans

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 1½ 1 (41½) Cincinnati Arizona +3 1 (40½) at DALLAS

