Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|Washington
|-144
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+134
|Atlanta
|-180
|at
|MIAMI
|+165
|at MILWAUKEE
|-127
|Pittsburgh
|+117
|at COLORADO
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|at Los Angeles
|-234
|San
|Diego
|+214
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-174
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+162
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-137
|Chicago
|+127
|Oakland
|-137
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+127
|Cleveland
|-210
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+190
|Houston
|-149
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+139
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at
|TORONTO
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-164
|Seattle
|+154
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-154
|Texas
|+144
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|3½
|(45)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|13½
|(56½)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NY JETS
|PK
|2½
|(41½)
|NY
|Giants
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Denver
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|PK
|(45½)
|New
|England
|at TAMPA BAY
|PK
|3
|(45)
|Detroit
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Seattle
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|6½
|(41)
|Green
|Bay
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|1
|2
|(46½)
|Kansas
|City
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(45)
|Tennessee
|Houston
|+2½
|1
|(42½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|PK
|(43½)
|San
|Francisco
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1
|3½
|(40)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|PK
|PK
|(41½)
|Baltimore
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|1½
|1
|(41½)
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|+3
|1
|(40½)
|at
|DALLAS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.