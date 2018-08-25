Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 25, 2018 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -107 Washington -103
Atlanta -180 at MIAMI +165
at MILWAUKEE -137 Pittsburgh +127
at CHICAGO -235 Cincinnati +215
at COLORADO -135 St. Louis +125
at Los Angeles -230 San Diego +210
American League
New York 268 at BALTIMORE +238
at TAMPA BAY -121 Boston +111
Chicago -110 at DETROIT +100
at MINNESOTA -105 Oakland -105
Cleveland -213 at KANSAS CITY +193
Houston -139 at LOS ANGELES +129
Interleague
Philadelphia -116 at TORONTO +106
at SAN FRANCISCO -157 Texas +147
at ARIZONA -187 Seattle +172
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 1 (41½) Cincinnati
Arizona +3 2 (40½) at DALLAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed