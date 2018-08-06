Listen Live Sports

PSV to play Qarabag or BATE in Champions League playoffs

August 6, 2018 7:19 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — PSV Eindhoven will face either Qarabag or BATE Borisov in the Champions League playoffs.

Swiss club Young Boys, the only other team to play its first match in the playoff round, will meet either Astana or Dinamo Zagreb.

The final qualifying round games will be played this week and next week.

Also, either four-time European champion Ajax, which finished second to PSV in the Dutch league, or Standard Liege will play Slavia Prague or Dynamo Kiev, while two-time European champion Benfica or Fenerbahce will face either Spartak Moscow or PAOK Thessaloniki.

Celtic or AEK Athens will take on Malmo or Vidi, and Red Star Belgrade or Spartak Trnava will meet Salzburg or Shkendija.

The first legs will be played on Aug. 21, with the return games on Aug. 28.

