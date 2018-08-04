Listen Live Sports

Quakes snap 12-game winless streak, 3-1 over FC Dallas

August 4, 2018 10:11 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili scored twice and the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a 12-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Qazaishvili opened the scoring for the Quakes (3-12-7) in the 19th minute, hurdling Jesse Gonzalez after the goalkeeper came off his line but failed to stop Shea Salinas’s long ball. Qazaishvili then outmaneuvered defender Matt Hedges before finishing from near the end line.

Qazaishvili also capped the scoring in the 88th minute with a sliding finish of Chris Wondolowski’s low cross.

Jahmir Hyka gave San Jose a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute, settling Aníbal Godoy’s chip pass and sending a low shot in that slipped under Gonzalez.

Roland Lamah tied it at 1 for Western Conference-leading FC Dallas (12-4-6) with a left-footed stab on Michael Barrios’ cross in the 23rd minute.

