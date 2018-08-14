Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders activate tackle Donald Penn off injured list

August 14, 2018 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have activated tackle Donald Penn off the physically unable to perform list.

Penn took part in practice Tuesday, his first since injuring his right foot in Week 15 last season.

Penn had played in 174 consecutive regular-season games before the injury, including 170 straight starts for what was the longest active streak for any offensive lineman at the time.

The 35-year-old Penn has been voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons at left tackle. He worked at right tackle at practice instead of his usual spot, which was occupied by first-round pick Kolton Miller.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington